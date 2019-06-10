FLINT,

Trevor Richard Duncan

(TRD) (MNZM) (for service to Table Tennis): On June 8, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, Christchurch surrounded by his loving family, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy Flint, respected and loved brother and brother-in-law of Frank and Lorna, Cyril, Hector, Gordon and Lorraine, Mavis and Ron, Dulcie and Charlie, Raymond, Keith, Nattley and Ron, (all deceased), loved uncle of his nieces and nephews, Pop and Great-Grand-Pop to Tristan, Rebecca and families. Loyal friend of the late Judy Donnelly and family. Special thanks to John Mulvaney and Denis Kalin. Grateful thanks to the caring and respectful staff of Anthony Wilding, Wimbledon Hospital wing. The Funeral Service for Trevor will be held in The John Rhind Chapel entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, June 12, at 10.00am.





