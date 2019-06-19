WILLIAMS, Toni Christine:
Died suddenly on June 14, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Chris. Much loved daughter and stepdaughter of Donna & Ralph, Bruce (Snow) & Wendy. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Haydn & Rosalie, Kim & Hayden, Nikita & Dana. Adored aunty of Isabellah, Mason and Savannah.
You'll be dearly missed
by us all Goile
In lieu of flowers donations for Toni's funeral would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Toni can be viewed at home until her funeral service at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, June 21, at 2.00pm; followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019