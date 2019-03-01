Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Togianamuaimalaeitofiga LAVEA. View Sign



Togianamuaimalaeitofiga Paiali'i Tuputau 'Tank':

Born 2 June 1938, in Samatau, Samoa. A loved and cherished husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and unforgettable friend who has left his earthly home for his Heavenly mansion on Sunday, 24 February 2019, aged 80 years young. The beloved son of the late Lavea Kome and the late Siai Tomane. Devoted and dedicated husband of the late Tuãolo Potoa'e Lealiifanolevalevale Lavea (Auala). Loving and caring father of Fuatialemoana Siai Togiananamuaimalaeitofiga Tuputau, Daniel Tapalena, Isadora Toenuti Potoa'e, Tusigaigaoa Blake Anzac & Senia Winona. Adored grandfather of Maliik Tuputau & Raquel Sia. Brother and brother-in-law of many of his dearest siblings from far and wide. A family service for our father will be held in the Church of Christ the King, 207 Champion Street, Cannons Creek, Porirua on Sunday, 3 March 2019, at 5.00pm. The funeral service is in the same church on Monday, 4 March, at 10.00am. Fa'amolemole taofi le malo.

"E tele mea e nonofo ai i le maota o lo'u Tamã; ana leai, po ua ou fai atu ia te outou; ou te alu e sauni se mea e nonofo ai outou.



Ioane 14:2.

Gee & Hickton - Porirua

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

Tel. (04) 2375332



Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

