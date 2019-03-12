O'SULLIVAN,
Timothy Michael:
Dearly loved son of the late Patrick and Patricia O'Sullivan, brother of Margaret and Sharon, father of Michael, Stephen, Karen, Ryan and Taylor, and uncle of Jarrod.
Rest in peace
Tim passed away in his sleep on Monday 4 March 2019 at his home in Florida. He was 71. His funeral will be held next week in Chicago. Messages to O'Sullivan Family, c/- 1 Baffin Grove, Kingston, Wellington 6021.
