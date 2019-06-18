HOUPAPA, Timothy Robert:

17.05.1965 - 15.06.2019

Beloved husband of Ali Houpapa (nee Roberts) passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th June 2019, surrounded by all of his whanau at Te Omanga Hospice. Devoted father of Ebony and Nathan, Paapu, Maria, Nikita, Timoti, Tamara and all of his other whangai tamariki. Koro of Zaza, moko boy Manaia, Ngawai, Te Awatea, Lala, John Tai and many other mokos. Loved brother of Ness and Son, Dee (dec) and Wa, Ange and Willy (dec), Dave, Steph, Richard (dec), Liz and Pete, Tama and Dorie, Lu and Wayne. Beloved son in law of the late Henry and Rina Roberts. Loved brother inlaw of Raima and Mike, Rota, Helen and Grant, BJ and Ash, Poppy and Henare. Beloved Uncle to Leilani, Josh, Chasi, John Rota, Zane, Shaq, Amai, Boo Biskit, Nutty, Rapata, Nita, Pai, Tai and Johnny. Loving Great Uncle to all his moko's. He's currently lying in state at Waiwhetu Marae. Tangi will be on Wednesday 19th June. Service will commence at 11am followed by hakari and then Tim will be buried at Owhiti Urupa.

Haere atu raa, e koro e. Ki ngaa maatua tipuna i te raa nei e...



