DAWBER, T.R:
The death has occurred on
2 April 2019 at the Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, of Timothy Robin Dawber, long time dear friend & companion of Barbara (Pukerua Bay). He was the son of Margaret and the late Ralph Dawber (Christchurch), and brother of Mark, Lindsay, and the late Susan. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and can be sent to Mary Potter Hospice, Freepost 3053, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242. A private funeral has been held and a memorial gathering will take place at a later date. This will be advertised in these columns when arranged.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019