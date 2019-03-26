EDWARDS, Tim:
28.8.1939 - 24.3.2019
On Sunday, very peacefully at home after a short illness. Beloved husband of Sue; cherished father and father-in-law of Kimberley and Nick, Dai and Lux, Bryony and Rob; adored Grandpa of Riley, Tyler and Devin. Please join us to celebrate Tim's life on Thursday, 28 March, 2.00pm, at St Luke's Anglican Church, Rotorua. The family wish to thank the Rotorua Hospice Team and the doctors and staff at the Haematology Ward, Waikato Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2019