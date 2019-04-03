WHITE,
Thomas John Wilder (John):
Passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Waipukurau, aged 77 years. Loved husband of Irene, father and father-in-law of Kate and Harv, Julia and Ken, Sally and Mike, Tom and PJ, and grandad of Kiri and Akio; Frankie and Beatrice; George, Ben and Rosie. Loved brother of Pen, Hugh and Larry. A service for John will be held at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Rd, Waipukurau, on Friday, April 5, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's NZ would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau.
