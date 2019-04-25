MOORE,
Thomas Victor (Tom):
On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 peacefully at Te Omanaga Hospice, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Enid for 45 years and the late Doris. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Sheryl, Bruce & Ros, Adrienne & Tim, Dianne & Stephen, and Tanya & Daryn (dec). Loved grandfather of all his grandchildren. Donations to Te Omanaga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or sent to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt, 5040. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at St Augustine's Anglican Church, Petone, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2.00pm. Tributes may be posted on Thomas' tribute page on www.heavenaddress.com.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2019