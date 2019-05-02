Reverend Father Thomas LAFFEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend Father Thomas LAFFEY.
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Death Notice

LAFFEY, Reverend Father
Thomas Michael: SM
Peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Loved Priest of the Society of Mary; aged 86 years. Tom expressed his deep gratitude and love to those close friends who walked with him over recent years. Special thanks and appreciation is extended to the staff of Ward 66, Auckland Hospital. A Requiem Mass for clergy and marist and Tom's family and friends will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Vermont Street, Ponsonby, Auckland, on Friday, May 3, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.