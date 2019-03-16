GODDARD,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas GODDARD.
Thomas George: CNZM
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on 14 March 2019, aged 81. Much loved partner of Alida, father of David, Michael, John, and Ryk, and grandfather of Timothy, Andrew, Rebecca, Sarah, Benjamin, Zachary, Anastasia, Thomas, Liam, Aaliyah, Keziah, Tobiasz, Claudia, and Oscar. Respected lawyer and judge. Messages to "the Goddard family" c/- 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice in lieu of flowers please. A farewell and celebration of Tom's life will take place for family and friends at the main chapel at Karori Cemetery, on Wednesday 20 March 2019, at 11.00am.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ Tel. 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019