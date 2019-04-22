DUNN,
Thomas Henry (Tom):
18.5.1942 - 19.4.2019
At Mauriceville, Wairarapa. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Norma, loved stepfather of Christopher and Olga Barnett and "TOM" of Alexander and Matthew. Loved son of the late Richard (Dick) and Myra (Chum) Dunn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Charlotte and Michael Williams, Les and Judith Dunn, Julia and Paul London, Richard and Christine Dunn. Uncle Tom to his nieces and nephews and their families. Tom was a Life Member of Stop Out Sports Club, NZ Boxing Association and Mauriceville Fair Association. There will be a private family cremation, and a gathering to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date. Details to be advised. Messages for the family c/- N.E. Dunn, RD2, Masterton 5882.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 22, 2019