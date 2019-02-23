Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Thomas Spencer:

Died peacefully in Wellington. Aged 58. Youngest son of Bill and Marge Duignan. Dearly loved and cherished brother and brother-in-law of Marie Bradshaw, Christine and Joe Hiess, Gerard and Julia, John and Robyn, Kevin and Linda, Celia and Peter and Joan. Loved nephew of Mary Duignan and his other aunts and uncles (dec). Respected and caring uncle of all his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Much loved by his cousins and the extended family. A true mate and friend of many.

"The first limb of our

family tree has fallen. Remember the good times, the laughter, and fun we all shared over the years.

R.I.P."

In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation PO Box 5357 Wellington would be appreciated. Messages to "the Duignan family" may be placed in Thomas's tribute book at







