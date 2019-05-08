COTTON, Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at Bob Scott Care Centre, Lower Hutt, after a lengthy illness, on April 28, 2019 , aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Jan, loved father grandfather and great-grandfather. Will be dearly missed by Sharyn & Phil, Alexa & Ryan and Wayne & Julie, Joshua, Bradley and Danielle and their families. Special thanks to Heidi and the amazing team at Bob Scott. As per Tom's wishes, a private cremation has already taken place.
To live in the heart of those we love is never to die.
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019