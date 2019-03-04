ZOET,
Theodora Alida (Dora):
Suddenly on Saturday, 2 March 2019, aged 93. Loving wife of Nick (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anna & Brian, Peter & Tracy. Loving Oma of Craig & Jenna, Darren & Nicola, Amanda, Hannah, Elizabeth and Jessica. Loving Oma Dora of Emma and Mackenzie. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital for their care and support of Dora. Messages to the Zoet family may be left in Dora's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Dora's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Anthony, 66 Falkirk Ave, Seatoun, on Thursday, 7 March at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.
