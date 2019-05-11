CASEY,
Theodora Elizabeth (Dora):
Peacefully on Sunday 5 May 2019 at STAR 4 Hospital, Levin, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Paul. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Helen. Loved grootmoeder of Leisha. Loved sister of Truis, Piet (dec), and Herman (dec). Dora will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews in New Zealand and Holland. In accordance with Dora's wishes a private family service was held on Tuesday 7 May 2019. Special thanks to all the staff at STAR 4, Horowhenua Health Centre, who cared so wonderfully for Dora in her final week. Messages may be sent to "The Family of Dora Casey" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019