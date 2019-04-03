O'CONNELL,
Thelma Isobel (nee Pearce):
Aged 86, passed peacefully away on March 31, 2019, at Hutt Hospital surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Neil, mother of Lynda and Ray McKay, Craig and Pam O'Connell, Ally and the late Jamie Clelland, and Jennifer and Terrence Aschoff. Loved granny of Christopher and the late Rachel, Daniel and Joseph, and Kate. Great- grandmother of Ruby. A service for Thelma will be held at St Margaret's Church, Dunns Road, Silverstream, on Thursday, April 4, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019