Passed away peacefully on 14 March 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick Francis. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Barbara, and Maree and Brian Roche. Cherished Nanna T of Simon, Jane, Susan, and Chris and their partners, Karen, Peter, and Michelle. Great Nanna T of Isabel, Ruby-Jane, Axel, and Heidi.

We would like to acknowledge the special care given to Mum in her final weeks by all the staff at Summerset in the Bay.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Taradale, on Tuesday, 20 March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the church at 7.00pm on Monday evening. Tributes to Teresa and messages to her family can be left via

Requiescet in pace







