WEBB, Terence Edward:
Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1.25pm. Beloved father of Ailsa, Matthew, Elizabeth and Helen and their partners. Loved grandfather of Damian, Amearah, Grace, Isaiah, Mackenzie and Mateo. Dearly loved son of the late Ailsa and Edward Webb. Loved brother and Jumbo-Joy of Marjorie (Christchurch), Ron (Australia), and Hugh (Hamilton). Loved by all of his nieces and nephews in New Zealand and overseas. Born in Christchurch. Ex-Technical Correspondence Institute, Service member Army Territorials, 721784, 7-RNZIR, Bachelor of Defence Studies (Massey), honoured lifetime member of the Parrot and Jigger Drinking Club and The Postie's Whistle. Terry's family would like to thank Dr Hans Snoek and the CCU team at Hutt Hospital for their care of Dad. Dad's memorial service and ash interment will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 176 Karori Road, Karori, Wellington, on Monday, March 25 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Neurological Foundation are welcome. Messages can be left at Legacy.com
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019