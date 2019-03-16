Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1.25pm. Beloved father of Ailsa, Matthew, Elizabeth and Helen and their partners. Loved grandfather of Damian, Amearah, Grace, Isaiah, Mackenzie and Mateo. Dearly loved son of the late Ailsa and Edward Webb. Loved brother and Jumbo-Joy of Marjorie (Christchurch), Ron (Australia), and Hugh (Hamilton). Loved by all of his nieces and nephews in New Zealand and overseas. Born in Christchurch. Ex-Technical Correspondence Institute, Service member Army Territorials, 721784, 7-RNZIR, Bachelor of Defence Studies (Massey), honoured lifetime member of the Parrot and Jigger Drinking Club and The Postie's Whistle. Terry's family would like to thank Dr Hans Snoek and the CCU team at Hutt Hospital for their care of Dad. Dad's memorial service and ash interment will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 176 Karori Road, Karori, Wellington, on Monday, March 25 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Neurological Foundation are welcome. Messages can be left at



WEBB, Terence Edward:Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1.25pm. Beloved father of Ailsa, Matthew, Elizabeth and Helen and their partners. Loved grandfather of Damian, Amearah, Grace, Isaiah, Mackenzie and Mateo. Dearly loved son of the late Ailsa and Edward Webb. Loved brother and Jumbo-Joy of Marjorie (Christchurch), Ron (Australia), and Hugh (Hamilton). Loved by all of his nieces and nephews in New Zealand and overseas. Born in Christchurch. Ex-Technical Correspondence Institute, Service member Army Territorials, 721784, 7-RNZIR, Bachelor of Defence Studies (Massey), honoured lifetime member of the Parrot and Jigger Drinking Club and The Postie's Whistle. Terry's family would like to thank Dr Hans Snoek and the CCU team at Hutt Hospital for their care of Dad. Dad's memorial service and ash interment will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 176 Karori Road, Karori, Wellington, on Monday, March 25 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Neurological Foundation are welcome. Messages can be left at Legacy.com Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers