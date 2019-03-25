Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Terence John (Terry):

Died 22 March 2019 at 7.38pm, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Miriam (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Brigid, Sean, Mark, Christina, Megan and Jonathan; John, Melissa, Cherie, Irai, Chris and Kristy. Much loved Grandad, Granty, Blu bla, Poppa T, Blip blip of 28 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Thank you to the Hospice staff and Kirsten who cared for Terry so well. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A Requiem Mass will be held for Terry on Tuesday 26th March, 12.00pm, at St Peter's and Paul's Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt . A 'vigil and time to share' service will be held in the above named church on Monday 25 March at 7.00pm.







