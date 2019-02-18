O'CONNOR,
Terence Lister (Terry):
Aged 70 years, lost a long fought battle. Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019. Most loved and devoted partner of Nicoletta. Cherished father and father-in-law of Narelle and Mark, Sean and Angela. Treasured Grandad of Ashton and Lauren. Loved brother of Marty, Marie, Bobbie and Peter. Mate of Shane. A grateful thanks to the Coronary care unit at Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Terry's life which will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier, on Tuesday, February 19, at 1.00pm. Messages to the O'Connor Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2019