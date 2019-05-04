KELLY,
Terence Michael (Terry):
Born Oswaldtwistle Lancashire, longtime resident of Eastbourne NZ. Died peacefully in the presence of family at Hutt Hospital on 2nd May 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Eileen. Loved father and father-in-law of Conrad and Tracey, Damian (dec.), Joanna, Howard and Debbie. Loved grandfather of Hannah, Matthew, Emily, Simon, Drew and Emma. Loved son of Phyllis (dec) and Michael Kelly (dec), brother and brother-in-law of Maureen (dec) and Terry Southam, and uncle to Danny Southam. Messages to The Kelly Family, C/- Harbour City Funeral Home, PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or placed in Terry's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz Thanks to Dementia Wellington and the caring staff at Hutt Hospital. Donations to St Vincent De Paul https://givealittle.co.nz/org/society-of-st-vincent-de-paul-in-nz A Requiem Mass to celebrate Terry's life will be held at San Antonio Catholic Church, Oroua Street, Eastbourne, on Wednesday 8th May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Rosary for Terry will be recited in church on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from May 4 to May 6, 2019