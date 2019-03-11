HODDER,
Terence Charles (Terry):
On March 9, 2019 peacefully at Summerset Centre, aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Peggy. A Loved uncle of Alex and Jean Maule. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Terry's life in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel, Mc Neill Street, Wanganui on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2019