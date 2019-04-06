Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TeKuatau MATENGA. View Sign

MATENGA,

TeKuatau Akanihi (Aggie):

Peacefully on Thursday 4th April 2019 surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home. Loved daughter of Pohatu and Raawiri Kerei. Loved wife of late Martin Matenga, and a loved mother to Waitangi, Kim and June. Adored nan to Matthew, Moana, Hayden, Avana, TeAranga, Hereina, Bianca and Tamati. Devoted nan to all of her mokopuna. With loving support from the Kraus family, Searancke whanau and Sam. The Matenga whanau would like to acknowledge Access Community Healthcare for their loving and caring support to Aggie. Service will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Sunday 7th April at 3.00pm. Aggie will then travel to Te Kaha for a burial service. For further details please call 04-9051813.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



