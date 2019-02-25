TERENI, Reverend Teika Apikava Tutavake:
"Be completely HUMBLE and GENTLE;
Be PATIENT;
Bearing with one another in LOVE"
- Ephesians 4:2.
Kia Orana and Greetings to you all in the name of our saviour Jesus Christ. We are saddened to inform you that our Servant of God, our Hero Reverend Teika Apikava Tutavake Tereni has departed from us. Sunrise: 21.08.1961. Born on the island of Tongareva in the Cook Islands. Sunset: 21.02.2019.
The Family Service will be held in the EKKA Church, 11 McKillop Street, Porirua, on Wednesday 27 February at 6.00pm. The Funeral Service will be held in the same Church on Thursday 28 February at 11.00am, thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
All enquiries, please contact either Margaret Tereni 0210535914 or Tania Asiata 0274131010.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2019