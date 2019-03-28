PENE, Te Atarangi Nancy
(nee Barclay):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th March 2019, surrounded by her family at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 94 years young. Loved wife of the late Hawea; Loved mother and mother-in-law to Patricia and Lotszi, Robyn and Bernie, Francis and Linda, Malcolm and Elizabeth, Wayne, Iria and Lynette, and Shasta. Dearly loved Nan of Laszlo, the late Marika, Caralyn, Stacey, Mieke, Teana, Jesse, Melinda, Kym, James and all of her great-grandchildren.
"So dearly loved
but never forgotten"
A service for Ata will be held at the Church of the Latter Day Saints of Jesus Christ, Cole Street , Dannevirke, on Friday 29th March, at 12.30pm, followed by a burial at Tahoraiti Urupa.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2019