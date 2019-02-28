Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tauariki CAMPBELL POKOATI. View Sign



Tauariki Rose:

Aged 78 years. Passed away peacefully in the company of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren on 25th February 2019. Born 30 October 1940, married to the late TangataTuava Campbell Pokoati. Daughter of the late Ngametua Samuel and Paitai Tekeu, raised by the late Papa Povaru and Mama Ngere. Sister to the late Ruavaea Tunupopo and Vaine Povaru. Loving mother of Turava and Liz, Ngametua and Allan, Margaret and Raymond, TangataTuava, Moeroa and Corey and Mataira (George). Loved and missed dearly by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and by so many more. Nan will be held at her home - 1/29 Tahi Street, Miramar. Family service on Thursday 28 February 2019, 6.00pm at 89 Miramar Road, St Aidan's Anglican Church Miramar. Funeral Service on Friday 1 March 2019, 11.00am at CICC (Cook Island Christian Church) cnr Mungavin and McKillop Streets, Ranui, Porirua.

Gee & Hickton - Porirua

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

Tel. (04) 2375332





CAMPBELL POKOATI,Tauariki Rose:Aged 78 years. Passed away peacefully in the company of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren on 25th February 2019. Born 30 October 1940, married to the late TangataTuava Campbell Pokoati. Daughter of the late Ngametua Samuel and Paitai Tekeu, raised by the late Papa Povaru and Mama Ngere. Sister to the late Ruavaea Tunupopo and Vaine Povaru. Loving mother of Turava and Liz, Ngametua and Allan, Margaret and Raymond, TangataTuava, Moeroa and Corey and Mataira (George). Loved and missed dearly by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and by so many more. Nan will be held at her home - 1/29 Tahi Street, Miramar. Family service on Thursday 28 February 2019, 6.00pm at 89 Miramar Road, St Aidan's Anglican Church Miramar. Funeral Service on Friday 1 March 2019, 11.00am at CICC (Cook Island Christian Church) cnr Mungavin and McKillop Streets, Ranui, Porirua.Gee & Hickton - PoriruaTel. (04) 2375332 Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 28, 2019

