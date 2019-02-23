Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr Tanya HILLERBY. View Sign

HILLERBY, Dr Tanya

(Shakti, Tatyana):

Formerly of Waikanae. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tanya at her home in Taupo on the 20th of February 2019, in the company of friends, as she would have wanted. Beloved mother of Nick (Kolya) and his wife Theresa, sadly missed by Emma and her partner Karl with daughters Devon and Dakota, Sarah and her partner Paul with son Markus, Nickolas and his partner Yanna-Lin and daughter Annabella. A service to celebrate Tanya's life will be held at The Tauhara Retreat Center, 60 Acacia Heights Drive Taupo 3385, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Donations to The Tauhara Retreat Center Charitable Trust will be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to C/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Flowers from your garden welcome.

Taupo Funeral Service Ltd

FDANZ




