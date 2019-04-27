WRIGHT, Taini Morere
Koroteke (nee Parata):
9 June 1926 – 24 April 2019
Peacefully passed away at Kowhainui Rest Home, Wanganui. Beloved wife of the late R.R.W (Bill) Wright, and mother of the late Tangiwai Huirapa Rainbow. Survived by her daughter Marama Laurenson, her mokopuna Katherine, Alexander and Kate, Antonia and Robert; mokomoko Theodora, Beatrix, Georgiana, Henry, Matilda, William, Penelope, Petra and Richard. Dearly loved by Richard and Susan Laurenson, Jack and Isabella. Taini will be welcomed with a Mihi Whakatau into the Waimarino Baptist Church, 14 – 16 Seddon Street, Raetihi, at 10.00am, on Tuesday 30 April 2019. The funeral service will commence at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Raetihi Lawn Cemetery.
Te mreikura o Puketeraki ko ngaro, ka tangi ko Tahu.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019