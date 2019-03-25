BURAK, Tadeusz Kazimierz
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tadeusz BURAK.
(Ted, Tadek, Pancho):
Proud Polak and child of Pahiatua Polish Camp, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Wednesday 20th March 2019. Loving and entirely dedicated husband of Juzefa, brother to Antoni, father to Basia, Krysia, Iricia, Henia and Edzio, adored Dziadzio and great grandfather. His infectious spirit touched so many.
We love and miss you
so much.
A service for Ted will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 26, at 1.00pm. All welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2019