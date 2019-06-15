MANN, Sylvia:
Of Tawa. Passed away suddenly at home on 12 June 2019, aged 72 years. A much loved wife of 52 years to Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paula and Richard, Simon and Marilyn. A treasured nana to Samantha, Hannah, Robert, Jessica, Emmerson, and Tyler.
Forever in our hearts
In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages for the "Family of Sylvia Mann" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua, 5240. A funeral service for Sylvia will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, 165 Main Road, Tawa on Wednesday 19 June 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. At Sylvia's request, please wear bright colours.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2019