DINEEN, Suzanne Margaret:
Peacefully, at home on 27th May 2019, in her 82nd year. Beloved and hugely brave wife of Barry, mother of Michael, grandmother of Tim, Chris, Jonty, Brooke and Ben, great-grandmother of Harriet and Florence, and sister to Jonnie, Carolyn and the late Jenny. Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Wellington Hospital, The Terrace Medical Clinic, Nurse Maude and Miranda Smith for all their efforts to make Suzy's last months as comfortable as possible. Her funeral will be held at St Barnabas Church, Maida Vale Road, Roseneath, at 2.00pm, on Tuesday 4th June.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 29, 2019