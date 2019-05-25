Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Suzanne Elizabeth (Sue)

(nee Cross):

Passed away peacefully after a brave struggle with cancer on 23rd May 2019, aged 66 years. Cherished wife of Peter; treasured mother and mother-in-law of Hamish & Rachael, Kirsty & Craig, and Guy. Adored Suey to George, Bailey, Jackson and Hunter. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian & Paula, Peter & Pascale, Ken, Stephen & Victoria, and Phil & Cath, and special aunty to her nieces and nephews. All welcome to attend a celebration of Sue's life, to be held in The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, on Wednesday 29th May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wellington Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to "the Bidwell family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







