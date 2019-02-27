Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Of Pauatahanui and formerly of Bradford, Yorkshire, United Kingdom. Passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on Thursday, 21 February 2019, aged 63 years. Much loved wife of Stuart. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Katie and Aidan, Will and Emily. Doting Gagoo of Finnley, Harrison and soon to be number 3! Beloved sister of Liz and sister-in-law of Paul, Debbie, Andy. A much-loved niece, auntie and friend.

Fly high our

beautiful butterfly

A Funeral Service for Sue will be held at the North Porirua Baptist Church, 69F Discovery Drive, Whitby, on Friday, 1 March 2019, commencing at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, Mary Potter Hospice or the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for "The family of Sue Smith" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.







Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019

