Of Levin formerly Wainuiomata. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 8 April 2019, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Arthur. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Craig & Rachelle, Neil & Tina. Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. A service for Sue will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St. East, Levin, on Monday, 15 April 2019, at 10.30am followed by private interment at Taita Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 10, 2019