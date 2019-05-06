HEWITT, Sue (Susan):
On Thursday 2 May 2019, peacefully at home, aged 60 years. Beloved wife of Tom (Thomas). Dearly loved mother of Tom and Cara, and mother-in-law of Sonia and Jayden. Much loved grandmother of Kayla, Hendrix and Ida. Daughter of Barry and Cecily Sinnett, and sister to Lynn, Paul and Angela. A special thanks to all the amazing doctors and nurses at the Wellington Blood and Cancer Centre and Te Omanga Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt. A service for Sue will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation at Akatarawa.
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2019