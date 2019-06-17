PARK, Stuart McLean (Stu):
Passed peacefully at Stokeswood on 15 June 2019, aged 65 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Vicki. Dad of Kathryn, Jennifer and Corrie. Brother and brother-in-law of Jim, Liz and Keith, Mike, Rob and Michelle, Doug; Sharon, Gary and Helen. Loved and respected uncle, friend and mentor. No flowers please, but donations to Te Omanga Hospice or The Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the caring staff at Stokeswood and Te Omanga Hospice. Photo Tribute from 10.30am followed by a Liturgy Service at 11.00am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, corner Palmer Crescent and Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday 18 June, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to "Park Family" c/o PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019