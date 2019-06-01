MITCHELL, Stewart (Stew):
Peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, on May 31, 2019, in his 86th year. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Joy & Les Hawthorn (both dec), Meg & Jim Eggers (both dec), Kate & Ray (dec) Hobman (Australia), Dave (dec) & Murdina Mitchell, Anne & Graham Lawrence (both deceased), also Trevor Stuart (dec) and Judy & Graham Carpenter. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Stokeswood Care Home and Fergusson Hospital for their care of Stewart. A celebration of Stewart's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Garden flowers only please.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019