ALLAN, Stewart Brian:
Service Number – RNZEME 43595 In loving memory of Stewart Allan, born 22 November 1951, son of Norman and Tima Allan of Levin. Loved father of Justin, Nicholas, Marcus and his grandchildren. A much loved brother to all his brothers and sisters. A celebration of Stew's life will be held at the Levin R.S.A, on Friday 26th April, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's NZ can be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019