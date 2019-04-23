Stewart ALLAN

  • "You have found your wings. Fly high in peace and light,..."
    - Jason, Lisa and boys
  • "Ill never forget you Uncle Stewart. You were such a hard..."
    - Nicola Martin
  • "Rest in peace Stu. You fought your battle, you passed so..."
    - Jenni and Paul Allan
ALLAN, Stewart Brian:
Service Number – RNZEME 43595 In loving memory of Stewart Allan, born 22 November 1951, son of Norman and Tima Allan of Levin. Loved father of Justin, Nicholas, Marcus and his grandchildren. A much loved brother to all his brothers and sisters. A celebration of Stew's life will be held at the Levin R.S.A, on Friday 26th April, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's NZ can be left at the service.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019
