On 18 March 2019, far too early in life, with Yve by his side, aged 62. Deeply loved husband and soulmate of Yve. Dearly loved Dad to Kim and Nicholas and adored grandad of baby Alexander. Loved son-in-law of Marienne. A much loved brother, uncle and friend to many. A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Monday 25 March at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Margaret Stewart House may be left at the service.
