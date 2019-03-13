Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen MURPHY. View Sign



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his beloved home in Moonshine on Monday 11 March 2019, aged 69 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Pauline. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law to Chris, Anthony and Siobhan, Claire and Logan. Very special 'Dea' to Conor and Zoe. Treasured eldest son of Sybil, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Philip, Julie, Lorraine, Andrea and John, Rowena and Dave. Stephen is at home and all are welcome to visit. Donations in memory of Stephen for Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Stephen will be remembered and farewelled at the Chapel of St Patrick's College Silverstream, 207 Fergusson Drive, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, on Friday 15 March, at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The Family of Stephen Murphy" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240.







MURPHY, Stephen Joseph:Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his beloved home in Moonshine on Monday 11 March 2019, aged 69 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Pauline. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law to Chris, Anthony and Siobhan, Claire and Logan. Very special 'Dea' to Conor and Zoe. Treasured eldest son of Sybil, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Philip, Julie, Lorraine, Andrea and John, Rowena and Dave. Stephen is at home and all are welcome to visit. Donations in memory of Stephen for Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Stephen will be remembered and farewelled at the Chapel of St Patrick's College Silverstream, 207 Fergusson Drive, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, on Friday 15 March, at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The Family of Stephen Murphy" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240. Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers