JOHNS, Stephen William:

Our Gar



5 October 1937 – 2 June 2019

Passed peacefully at home surrounded by his adoring family. You loved us all so deeply and made sure we knew. Thank you for showing us how to live life to the fullest.

"I did it my way"



Loving husband of Sandra, devoted father of Stephen, Simon, Julian, Martin and Mary-Louise and father-in-law of Donna, Nikole, and Claire. Loving Gar to 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Fleischl, Taupo Hospice, Taupo Ambulance and his caregivers who took great care of him for us. A full Requiem Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, on Friday 7 June at 12 noon, followed by interment at Taupo Cemetery. R.I.P.



