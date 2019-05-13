BOULATZERIS,
Stella (Stelliani):
On 11 May 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 90 years. Born in Sulina, Romania. Beloved wife of the late George. Adored mother of Anastasia and Aristotelis Tsalis. Treasured Yiayia to George, Nikos and Athanasia. We would like to express our gratitude to all the staff at Te Hopai Home and Hospital for their upmost support and care of Stella.
Na einai elafri to homa
pou tha se skepasi.
Kalo parathiso;
Ta pedia sou.
Messages to the family may be left in Stella's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Church or the Wellington Children's Hospital can be left at the service. Stella's funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 'O Evangelismos tis Theotokou' (Annunciation of the Birth giver God), 3 Hania Street, Mt Victoria, on Tuesday, 14 May 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from May 13 to May 14, 2019