WHITE,
Stanley Arthur (Stan):
On 12 February 2019, peacefully at Elderslie Rest Home, Upper Hutt, aged 96 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Lilian & Eddie Sullivan (England). Much loved and devoted brother of Phil and brother-in- law of the late Doreen. Loved uncle of Peter, Jan, Les, Keith, Tony (dec), Brian and Allan. A service to celebrate Stan's life will be held at Kingswood, corner of King & Cairo St, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 18 February 2019 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019