BUSH, Stanley Gilbert:
27.9.1931 - 8.4.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Valerie, adored father and father-in-law of Diane & Alan Surridge, Christine & Paul Johansen, Susan & Murray Stone, and Stephen Bush & Kay Allen. Treasured Poppa of Dylan, Nathan & Kaila, Grace & Nathanael, Bryce & Judith, Vicky & Sam, Karyn & Darrell, Hayley, special Great-Poppa to Arnika, Ariella, Adalynn & Holly, and great-grandson due any day. We would like to thank Woburn Enliven "Whitehall" for their wonderful care and attention to such a special man. Funeral service will be held at 11.30am, on Friday 12 April, at Haven Falls Funeral Home, Burden Avenue, Wainuiomata, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2019