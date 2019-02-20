LIOLIS, Sotirios (Steve):
Peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by his family on Tuesday, 19 February 2019, aged 91. Loved husband of Chrisoula. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter, Fotis, Peggy & Edwin and Olga. Loved papou and great papou of Thomas, Sotiri, Elizabeth, Khristo and Charlotte. In lieu of flowers donations to Greek Orthodox Cathedral would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Liolis family may be left in Steve's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Steve will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God), 3 Hania Street, Mt Victoria, Wellington on Thursday, 21 February 2019, at 11am, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019