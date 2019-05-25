PLOEN, Sonia Ruth:
Kerry, Donna and Bruce, April and Nicole & families wish to convey their heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for their love and support shown in many ways in their sad loss of a loved and devoted wife, Mum, Nana, sister. The letters, cards, phone calls, floral tributes, those who called at home, and to the many who gave comfort by their attendance at the service was greatly appreciated and will always be remembered. Special thanks to the caregivers of Geneva Health Care and Hospice Staff for their loving and devoted care.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019