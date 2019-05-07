PLOEN, Sonia Ruth (Sunny)

(nee Southee):

Of Longburn. On Sunday, May 5th, 2019 (peacefully) at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Kerry, much loved Mum of Donna and Bruce, cherished Nana of April and Nicole, loved sister of Melvynne and Emmie, Lynn and Jenny, and Louis, loved sister-in-law of Molly and Trevor, Peter and Jude, and cherished friend of Gill.

"Will be sadly missed

by us all"

Our special thanks to the caregivers of Geneva Health Care and Hospice staff for their loving and devoted care. Messages to Mr K. Ploen, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Sonia's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 1.00pm, then leaving for the Rongotea Lawn Cemetery.





