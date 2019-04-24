NICOLSON,
Sister Marie Eugene O.P.
(Ngaire Joy):
Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Calvary on Tuesday, 23rd April 2019. Dearly loved by her Dominican Sisters. Loved daughter of the late Irene Mary and Walter George Nicolson, stepdaughter of the late Muriel Phyllis Nicolson, and sister of the late Lance.
"Rest in Peace"
Rosary will be prayed at the Calvary Chapel on Thursday, 25th April, at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Basilica at 1.30pm on Friday 26th April.
"A teacher and friend
of many"
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019