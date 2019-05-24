DUNN,
Sister Mary Thomas: OP
Died peacefully on 22 May 2019. Loved member of NZ Dominican Sisters for 70 years. Daughter of the late Denis and Catherine, sister of Iris, Erin, Lewis, Mervyn (all deceased), Brian and Thelma. Vigil Prayers will be at Mercy Parklands Chapel, 12 Umere Crescent, Ellerslie, Auckland, on Sunday 26 May, at 4.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the same venue on Monday 27 May, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Waikaraka Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post from May 24 to May 25, 2019